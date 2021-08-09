First students graduate from AC/Texas Tech 2+1 program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eight students are the first to graduate from the AC/Texas Tech 2+1 program, according to a tweet from Amarillo ISD.

The program, in partnership with Amarillo ISD, Amarillo College, and Texas Tech’s TechTeach programs means that “students who graduate from AC can then complete a bachelor’s degree and earn teacher certification in one calendar year,” the tweet said.

The tweet added that students who graduate from the 2+1 program go through the interview, selection and hiring process to become AISD teachers.

For more information on TechTeach contact Shalee Woodington at swooding@ttu.edu.