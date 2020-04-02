First responders are changing the way they save lives

In this image released by the MTA New York City Transit, New York City firefighters descend a staircase into a subway station in New York, Friday, March 27, 2020. Officials say a New York City subway driver was killed and several other people were injured early Friday in a train fire that is being investigated as a crime. (Marc A. Hermann/MTA New York City Transit via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Area fire departments are often on the front lines when it comes to saving lives.

Currently, because of the COVID-19 pandemic they have to adjust how they react to situations.

Steven Denny with Potter County Fire Rescue said they are making sure they take every precaution to keep the fire fighters safe as well as those they are helping.

“If you get into a car wreck the first thing we have to do is make contact from six feet away and try to get a response from the person in the car wreck. Make sure they’re feeling well and that they are not exhibiting any symptoms or showing any signs of exposure,” Denny stated.

Not everyone in need of their assistance will be able to speak so in situations where someone may be unconscious they will put on personal protective equipment.

Captain Kyle Joy, with the Amarillo Fire Department, said they have had to find new ways to send people out to scenes.

“Previously we were sending trucks with four personnel to a medical call and we would send all four guys to that call to help the patient,” Captain Joy stated.

Now, AFD is working to minimize possible exposure by accessing the person from a distance. They have also minimized their team fro four to two when heading to a medical call.

Every medical call received is treated as if the person they are helping has the Coronavirus.

By doing so fire fighters say they are doing their part to flatten curve.

Fire departments in our area are saying the community support has been outstanding. Denny reminds people that limiting resources in grocery stores can also mean limiting first responders at times.

“Some of the resources that we need have become hard to find because some people have bought up resources they don’t necessarily need. It’s become hard to find bottled water,” Denny explained.

The City of Amarillo is asking that citizens display yellow in their yards for medical personnel to see, as a sign of support.