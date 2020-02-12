First reading of ordinance amending city’s comprehensive plan to include San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan approved

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s comprehensive plan to include the San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan.
“This is one of the only tools available at kinda this neighborhood scale to really directly impact policy changes, and so for the council to adopt this plan, it’s a commitment on behalf of them and their leadership abilities,” said City of Amarillo Planning and Development Services Manager, Emily Koller.
That vote passed unanimously with a 4-0 vote. Councilmember Elaine Hays had to leave before the vote was made.
