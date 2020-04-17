First positive case of COVID-19 reported in Hartley County

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District (DHCHD) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Hartley County.
DHCHD said county officials investigated how the patient contracted the virus and who the patient had contact with.
Officials said the investigation indicated this was a community spread case.
The patient was tested at Coon Memorial Hospital and was sent home to self-quarantine after the test was administered.
DHCHD said a family member of the patient is also in quarantine
Health officials said the patient is in a stable condition and had minimal contact with the community.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:50 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Childress
|1
|–
|=
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|16
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|6
|–
|1
|Moore
|61
|–
|11
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|101
|2
|13
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|93
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|5
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|365
|7
|49