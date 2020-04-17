First positive case of COVID-19 reported in Hartley County

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District (DHCHD) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Hartley County.

DHCHD said county officials investigated how the patient contracted the virus and who the patient had contact with.

Officials said the investigation indicated this was a community spread case.

The patient was tested at Coon Memorial Hospital and was sent home to self-quarantine after the test was administered.

DHCHD said a family member of the patient is also in quarantine

Health officials said the patient is in a stable condition and had minimal contact with the community.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:50 p.m. on April 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Childress 1 – = Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 16 – – Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 6 – 1 Moore 61 – 11 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 101 2 13 Quay 1 – – Randall 93 2 11 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 5 – – Swisher 4 – 1 Texas 9 1 2 TOTAL 365 7 49