First positive case of COVID-19 reported in Hartley County

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District (DHCHD) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Hartley County.

DHCHD said county officials investigated how the patient contracted the virus and who the patient had contact with.

Officials said the investigation indicated this was a community spread case.

The patient was tested at Coon Memorial Hospital and was sent home to self-quarantine after the test was administered.

DHCHD said a family member of the patient is also in quarantine

Health officials said the patient is in a stable condition and had minimal contact with the community.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:50 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Childress1=
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson61
Moore6111
Oldham31
Potter101213
Quay1
Randall93211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman5
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL365749

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss