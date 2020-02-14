First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families

Happy Friday folks and happy Valentine's Day! The cloudy and cold weather continues this morning so make sure to dress in layers. We'll keep the clouds around for much of the day, with some sunshine coming through in the afternoon along with breezy winds. Temperatures get above freezing around 12 pm and then we'll top out in the 40s and 50s with the warmest spots being to the west.

Saturday brings more warmth, as we heat up to the 50s and 60s under a much more sunny sky and then Sunday will be even nicer as we top out in the low 70s.

Presidents' Day (Monday) looks to be about as warm for our southern counties while to the north, the next cold front arrives to drop highs several degrees. Tuesday continues the cooldown before we get our next chance at snow by midweek.

Have a wonderful weekend folks!

Meteorologist Chris Martin