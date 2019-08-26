First Jumpstart Free Health Clinic offered free medical care to Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jumpstart Free Health Clinic was offered for the first time in Amarillo Sunday, August 25.

The free health clinic is a volunteer-based event designed to bring free medical care to communities in the Southwest.

“There’s so many people out there that can’t afford health insurance, they don’t have healthcare.we want to provide that for people who don’t have that kind of care,” Pat Humphrey, President of Southwest ASI, stated.

The event was set up to help benefit those who do not have access to healthcare or are struggling to obtain it.

“I think that this helps us to be able to reach people and to let people know that hey, there’s resources out there and there are people out there that really do care,” Humphrey stated.

More than 200 healthcare professionals and volunteers helped to offer approximately $800,000 worth of free medical services.

“Many of them have been suffering with ailments or questions about their healthcare for a long time and because of fear, finances and various other situations they have not gone and sought healthcare,” Dawn Lewis, Program Director, said.

Dental care, primary care visits, mental health services and vision tests were among the services being offered.

“The unfortunate thing about events like this is we can only serve so many people in one day,” Humphrey said.

The idea is to not only provide a day of free healthcare for those in need but to also connect people with area providers who can help them in the future.

“We’re hoping that through our event they are able to see the love that humanity has for each other,” Lewis stated.

Hydrotherapy, medical massages and nutritional advice were also offered at the clinic.

Though this was the first one held in Amarillo, event organizers stated that local churches have already contacted them about hosting another clinic next year.

The event was held at the 3 Angels Community Center.