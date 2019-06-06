First-ever drug approved for cluster headaches

The FDA has approved the first drug to treat episodic cluster headaches.

Cluster headaches are recurring, intense headaches that can occur several times a day during a “cluster period” which tend to last weeks.

The drug, Emgality, is manufactured by Eli Lilly and is currently used to treat migraines.

It is an injectable treatment and will be administered once a month for the length of a cluster period.

It will be priced the same as for migraines on a per milligram basis but the cost will vary depending on the length of treatment.

For migraines, the drug costs $6,900 a year.

The FDA says the most common side effect reported during the clinical trials was injection site reactions.