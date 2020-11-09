First day of Canyon ISD’s return to in-person instruction

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon Independent School District welcomed all students back to their first day of in-person learning.

The school district had offered virtual learning, but is now only offering in-person instruction unless students are in quarantine.

Assistant Superintendent, Cameron Rosser, said they are happy to see their students once again.

“We want to do what’s best for our students, what’s best for our parents, and what’s best for our community,” Rosser explained.

If a COVID -19 case or exposure arises, the district said they have made a plan for that.



“We still have students that are quarantined and we’ll provide virtual instruction that way for our students and that way for our students and so we want to make sure our learning will not stop with COVID-19 and that we’re still progressing,” said Rosser.

According to Rosser, the district is steadily watching numbers in our area and in the schools to see if anything needs to change.

To keep up with CISD’s latest COVID-19 information you can click on this link that we have provided.

