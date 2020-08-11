First Avery Jane’s Pardner Contest giving young entrepreneurs a head start

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Avery Jane’s Pardner Contest is a way to help young entrepreneurs grow their business while also remembering a life gone too soon.

“Today is Avery Jane… it’s her first birthday,” D.J. Stubben, contest founder, said.

Stubben’s said Avery Jane’s name will live forever in her heart and this contest will help to see that promise through.

“She matters to us and I want her to matter to the community so that every year some child that’s an entrepreneur is going to be able to accept a mentorship on her behalf,” Stubben said.

With reminders of her granddaughter throughout her home, Stubben reflects back on the last night she held her, after Sudden Infant Death Syndrome took her life.

“I picked her up and that’s when I lost it because I knew that was the only chance I was going to get to hold her. So they took her, and then what do you do,” Stubben’s said.

For Stubben’s, she turned the tragedy into a way to help others. She said entrepreneurship was in Avery Jane’s blood and she hopes to help others live the life she wasn’t able to.



“These are kids who are entrepreneurs by heart. They’ve probably already got a business idea in mind. What we want to do is mentor them for a year,” Stubben’s explained.

After that year of mentorship and guidance from businessmen and women, the idea is to see them grow and hopefully have them encourage others to do the same.

To enter the kid needs to write about how they have an entrepreneur spirit, their business plans, what’s already been done to make the idea a reality, and business goals and ideas that would help our community.

The deadline to enter will be on Aug. 24. To enter email AJ@welcomepardner.com.

