Whitney Port is one of the popular stars of “The Hills” which returns to the small screen this summer and behind the scenes she’s keeping busy as the mom of an active toddler son. Whitney shares the latest on her career, motherhood, and debunks common first aid myths just in time for summer. Pediatrician Dr. Natasha Burgert is also hand to share her insight.

For more information, click here.

Whitney Port Bio:

Since she first appeared on MTV’s hit shows “The Hills” and “The City,” Whitney Port has attracted an international fan-base with her relatable attitude and unique style. Following the successful launch of her eponymous clothing line, Whitney Eve, she solidified her status as not only a lifestyle and fashion icon but an entrepreneur, capable of building a brand from scratch. Additionally, Whitney is the Chief Branding & Strategy Officer of Bundle Organics, a company she co-founded that provides nursing and pregnant women with products packed with quality organic ingredients and vitamins. This year, she will be releasing her first ever podcast series, “With Whit” and starring in MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings.” Whitney is not just a mother, wife, style-icon, influencer, and entrepreneur, but a leader in a wave of millennial women redefining the business world in America.

Natasha Burgert Bio:

Natasha Burgert, MD, FAAP received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed pediatric residency at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. She now calls Kansas City, MO home, working as an innovative general pediatrician while serving as a National Spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the AAP’s Council of Communications and Media.