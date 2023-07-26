Central Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Firefighters are cautioning people to be more conscious in our efforts of combating and preventing fires.

With the extreme heat conditions Texans have been experiencing so far this summer season, firefighters have been working relentlessly to prevent fires both domestic and in nature.

An increase of heat, low humidity, and afternoon winds create a recipe for disaster when it comes to wild and grass fires, according to Temple Fire Department Chief of Operations Kirby Bush.

“It’s just an increased risk and things that we do every day, are now. It’s because of the ease that a fire can start a wild land fire and start. We just start seeing an increase in that number of fires,” says Bush.

Bush recommends people be mindful by making sure cars do not drag anything that can spark a fire, items used for lawn maintenance on dry grass are closely monitored, and keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher close by in those scenarios to quickly eliminate any threats.

When in your home pay attention to what you’re cooking and the candles you may leave burning inside as well.

As for our firefighters gearing up for an elevated wild fire season, especially the volunteer departments, here’s how you can help them.

“We have a lot of volunteer departments, around us in the surrounding areas and just, just keep those departments in mind that those guys have normal everyday lives and jobs. And so, you know, they’re there to help their community, you know, for free,” says Bush.

Thank you to all the firefighters working hard to protect our communities.