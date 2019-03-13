(SNN) Firefighters saved a cat from a house fire in Sarasota County, Florida Tuesday.
First responders say there were thick columns of smoke, billowing from the back of the home.
Crews were able to get the fire was under control in about 10 minutes, but later learned that two cats were still inside. They were able to find one of them, hiding in the home, and later administered a kitty-sized oxygen max to help it breathe.
Fire trucks are equipped with small, medium and large-sized oxygen masks for pets so they can be treated for smoke inhalation.
The battalion chief said the other cat that was inside the home ran away, but is expected to be fine.
Firefighters Save Furry Friend
