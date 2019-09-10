Firefighters make calendar parody to fight “dad bod”

Firefighters in Utah use sharpies to overcome "dad bod" in fake calendar shoot.

(FOX NEWS) – Utah firefighters are fighting the “dad bod” stigma, and poking fun at President Trump.

Requests for the Kaysville Fire Department to release a calendar didn’t go unnoticed.

The group did its own spin on the traditional calendar by posting photos in uniform.

They added muscles and abs with a red sharpie.

Firefighters said they decided to remain fully clothed because of “dad bod.”

In the photos’ caption, the department said quote, “POTUS showed us that anything is possible when you use a sharpie.”

This statement poked fun at the President bringing out a map showing hurricane “Dorian’s” path, which looked to have been modified with a sharpie.