Fire restriction orders placed for Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument

Fritch, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument lands will be under a fire restriction order. This will begin Friday June 26, 2020.

All three counties that the parks lie within have implemented burn bans.

Fires of any type are prohibited while this fire restriction order is in place.

Stoves fueled by petroleum or liquid propane gas are allowed to be used.

The following is a copy of the fire restriction order text:

•Setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using fires of any kind, including wood and charcoal

campfires within developed campgrounds or picnic areas, or permanently improved places of habitation. Stoves fueled by petroleum or Liquid Propane Gas (LPG)fuels are allowed.

•Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material down to mineral

soil.

•Possessing or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices, is prohibited at all times on all federal public lands.