Fire in Amarillo causes est. $5,000 worth of damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in Amarillo on Sunday caused $5,000 worth of damage, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD said they responded to a fire at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 23 at 14 11 Brook Ave. They said the initial crew was on the scene at 4:09 p.m. and found an abandoned, single-story residential structure with a large amount of black smoke and fire coming out of all openings in the building.

AFD said fire crews were able to get the fire under control by 4:20 p.m. and later able to put the fire out. Fire crews also searched for any occupants, AFD said no occupants were found.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate and the fire is still under investigation, according to AFD.

