AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M Forest Service said on Sunday, Dec. 26, that it is responding to the FM 3181 Fire in Childress County after receiving a request for assistance.

The agency said the fire is estimated at 200 acres and is 0% contained. It also said the fire is “very active” at this point.

Assistance from aviation resources has been ordered as well.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more details are made available.