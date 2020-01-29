Fire crews respond to house fire in northwest Amarillo

House fire captured on the 1300 block of S. Beverly. Dr. Image Courtesy: Pete Gonzales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is working a house fire in northwest Amarillo.

It is on the 1300 block of S. Beverly Dr.

According to fire crews on the scene, the house had heavy fire on the back side of the home.

Fire officials said most of the damage was on the outside of the vacant house.

Investigators are on scene now looking for a cause.

We are working to get more information and will update as it is made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

