News

Fire causes $20,000 in damage to North Amarillo home

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:40 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:47 AM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Fire Department is reporting a Sunday morning house fire caused $20,000 in damage to a North Amarillo fire. 

Officials say the call came out around 7:51 to about a fire on a vacant residence on the 800 block of N. Harrison.

Crews found the home with heavy smoke showing.

Crews got the fire under control by 8:05 a.m. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News