Fire causes $20,000 in damage to North Amarillo home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Fire Department is reporting a Sunday morning house fire caused $20,000 in damage to a North Amarillo fire.
Officials say the call came out around 7:51 to about a fire on a vacant residence on the 800 block of N. Harrison.
Crews found the home with heavy smoke showing.
Crews got the fire under control by 8:05 a.m.
The fire remains under investigation.
More Stories
-
Retailer Hobby Lobby is donating an acre of land for the expansion of…
-
New Mexico now has 1 million residents with driver's…
-
Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.