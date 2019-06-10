Fire causes $20,000 in damage to North Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Fire Department is reporting a Sunday morning house fire caused $20,000 in damage to a North Amarillo fire.

Officials say the call came out around 7:51 to about a fire on a vacant residence on the 800 block of N. Harrison.

Crews found the home with heavy smoke showing.

Crews got the fire under control by 8:05 a.m.

The fire remains under investigation.