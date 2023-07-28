McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Developing and growing economic relationships between U.S. and Mexican businesses and institutions on the South Texas border in the Rio Grande Valley is crucial to securing the financial growth of the region, experts said at an economic conference on Friday.

The first-ever MXLAN International Economic Summit was held Friday as part of MXLAN, an annual bicultural event that typically celebrates Latino entertainment and lifestyle on both sides of the border.

But this year the economic summit was added to kick off the weekend festival to stress the importance of financial growth needed in this border region, McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez told Border Report on Friday.

“We continue at work at improving the quality of life in McAllen and MXLAN is one of those things. What we really wanted to do this time is to elevate MXLAN — not only make it about entertainment and food — but talk about businesses and the amazing talent that’s along the border on both sides on the United States and Mexico,” Rodriguez said. “We understand that our economy is intertwined with Mexico. We’re them and they’re us.”

McAllen City Manager Roel ‘Roy’ Rodriguez, center, is flanked by local bankers at the first-ever MXLAN International Economic Summit held on Friday, July 28, 2023, in the South Texas border city. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The summit was sold out with over 325 participants attending two morning panels, on entrepreneurship and banking, and nearly 1,000 for a luncheon keynote on U.S. and Mexican relationships.

And the buzz word that came up most was “nearshoring.”

Nearshoring is the practice of outsourcing a business operation to a nearby country, like Mexico or the U.S., to expand production.

“When we talk about the maquiladora industry and NAFTA, that was the beginning but what’s happening now in nearshoring. That’s a game-changer. That will attract businesses here to the border,” Adrian Villarreal, president of the International Bank of Commerce, a panelist, told the audience.

Panelists at the first-ever MXLAN International Economic Summit held in McAllen, Texas, on Friday, July 28, 2023, discussed expanding regional growth in the Rio Grande Valley. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Nearshoring can be especially useful for the maquiladora manufacturing industry along the border, as products and services flip flop north and south of the Rio Grande.

“It’s creating an infrastructure from the RGV and South Texas and actually what that is is bringing all the manufacturing and plant equipment in from Mexico into the United States so getting that offshore,” David Deanda Jr., president of Lone Star National Bank told Border report.

A younger workforce in the growing Rio Grande Valley with a population of over 1.4 million is a big selling point to drawing industry, experts touted.

“No one ever considered south of San Antonio before,” Deanda said. “And when they started coming down here just to visit, they’re totally impressed with what they see. They never expected to see the growth, the employment, the young workers.”

The cost of living also is lower here than other Texas cities and the ability to transfer jobs and products across the border makes the region an attractive place for business, experts said.

“Partnerships are developing because they realize the economic vitality here,” Villarreal said. “It’s important here along the border that we market ourselves so people understand the potential here.”

Large industries like SpaceX, LNG and the expansion of the Brownsville Port are some big financial wins that experts say are improving the RGV economy.

But managing changes in regulations and the strength of the dollar vs. the peso are challenges that industries face as they balance business on the border, they added.

Current interest rates in Mexico on the peso are averaging 14%, while in the U.S., interest rates are only about 5%

“We can’t pay obviously 14% interest rates here, but the risk is, will the peso continue to stay stable and strong?” Deandra said. “The safety and security of the U.S. dollar is what attracts Mexican investors to come to the United States.”

Eduardo Caso, a senior vice president at Texas Regional Bank, said his job is to attract Mexican investors.

“Right now rising interest rates in the United States and inflation has given an advantage to the power of the peso,” he said.

Border safety due to rising immigration rates and reports of violence also was brought up. And dispelling the perception that the border is dangerous is necessary to attract investors, they said.

“The area is exploding with opportunity in Mexico and the Valley, and making awareness is a big part of it,” said Larry Gonzalez, president of Plains Capital Bank and a member of the Starr County Industrial Foundation.

“Mexico is the U.S.’s largest trading partner today — more than China. And Texas is the state with the largest exports,” Villarreal said. “So right now we’re seeing with these investments here. We’re seeing everything coming together. It’s really a very, very exciting time.”