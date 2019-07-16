Finalists announced to fill vacancies on AISD Board of Trustees

Six people have been chosen to move on to the interview round to fill the two vacant spots on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees.
They include former school board member Johnny Ben Betancourt, former Amarillo Mayor Debra McCartt, Kayla Mendez, Claudia Stewart, Bradley Phillips, and David Nance.
Board president Robin Malone explains the next steps in the process.
“We’ve identified the candidates so our next step will be identifying days and times to interview those candidates.” Malone said, “We will proceed with the interviews and we will make a decision and we’ll announce that decision at a board meeting.”
Malone says they hope to have a decision made within the next month.
