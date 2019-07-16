Finalists announced to fill vacancies on AISD Board of Trustees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white Indiana police officer who fatally shot a black man, sparking protests and roiling the presidential campaign of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, has resigned, the local police union announced Monday.

The Fraternal Order of Police said Sgt. Ryan O'Neill's resignation from the South Bend Police Department was due to stress and media attention given to last month's shooting of Eric Logan. The union also pointed to "hateful things said on social media."