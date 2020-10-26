Final preparations underway as Biden visit nears

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The final preparations are underway at the Dallas High School parking lot in Dallas Township, for the Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to speak about building back the economy for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote at the event beginning at 3 PM.

The I-team’s Andy Mehalshick will speak one-on-one with the former Vice President after the event.

Watch live coverage of the event on WYOU and stream on PAHomepage.com or our app.