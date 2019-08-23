AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The fifth anniversary of the Veterans Resource Center at Family Support Services, 10th & Taylor is hosting an event at 11:30am-2:00pm with the formal presentation beginning at 11:30am.

Scheduled events include a presentation of flags by Volley for Vets, speakers including State Rep. Four Price and Melissa Kalka representing U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, a display commemorating all branches of military service, lunch, and entertainment. The public is invited.

The VRC opened in August 2014 as a one-stop for veterans, surviving spouses, and dependents. The Center offers claims processing, housing assistance through VetStar, job training and placement, legal advocacy, counseling, equine-assisted therapy, peer support, a dayroom, basic needs, and other services. The VRC collaborates with many other local providers of services for veterans.