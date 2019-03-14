Fiat Chrysler Recall Due to Emissions Guidelines

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 860,000 vehicles in the US over emissions guidelines.

The recall is the result of routine in-use emissions investigations conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency as well as testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by EPA regulations.

Vehicles affected include Dodge Journey model years 2011 to 2016, Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger sedans from 2011 to 2014, Dodge Caliber hatchbacks from 2011 to 2012, Jeep Compass and Patriot SUV’s from 2011 to 2016.

In a statement Fiat Chrysler said, “This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency.”

The automaker says it began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of needed repairs.

The repairs are provided at no charge.