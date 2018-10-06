Female Pedestrian Dead After Early Morning Accident

A female pedestrian is dead after an early morning accident with a vehicle on Saturday.

Amarillo Police Department was dispatched to the 2400 block of South Georgia Street after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

A 53-year-old female of Amarillo was crossing Georgia Street westbound at about 6:50 a.m.

She walked in front of a southbound 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by a 35-year-old female.

The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital where she later died of her injuries. Justice of the Peace, Richard Herman, has ordered an autopsy.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

