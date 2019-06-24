Female libido drug

Good news for women who want to improve their sex drive.

The FDA has approved the drug Bremelanotide to treat women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder or HSDD.

The injectable drug will be sold under the brand name Vyleesi and will be taken when a woman wants to be sexually intimate.

More than 1,200 women participated in the company-funded studies and roughly 60-percent said they benefited from the drug.

That is compared to the women who just took a placebo.

According to the manufacturer, side effects were considered to be minimal and included nausea.

It is only being recommended for pre-menopausal women.

HSDD is thought to affect as many as 1 in 10 women.

The FDA had previously approved the drug Addyi but it became unpopular because women are told they should not drink alcohol while taking the daily pill.