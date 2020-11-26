Feeding Dumas Inc. holds annual free Thanksgiving lunch

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although Thanksgiving may look different this year for many, Feeding Dumas Inc. says it is still holding its annual free Thanksgiving lunch.

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 2 p.m., the luncheon will be held at the Moore County Community Building.

The group says pick-up, dine-in, and special delivery options are available to the public. Those wanting to schedule a pick-up or a delivery should call 806-930-7603.