FedEx to offer 24-hour passport processing service

Getting your passport will get a lot easier thanks to a new service by FedEx.
The delivery service is teaming up with Rush-My-Passport to offer a wide range of expedited passport services this summer to travelers nationwide.
Among the services provided include one-day passport processing at more than 2,000 US FedEx offices.
However, the overnight service is pricey, costing customers $449.
Meanwhile, the standard expedited service with a processing time of eight to 10 business days will run customers about $119.
If you’re interested – more information on the service is available at fedex.com/passport.