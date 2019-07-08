FedEx to offer 24-hour passport processing service

The delivery service will team up with rushmypassport to allow customers to choose between five different passport accelerated services.

Getting your passport will get a lot easier thanks to a new service by FedEx.

The delivery service is teaming up with Rush-My-Passport to offer a wide range of expedited passport services this summer to travelers nationwide.

Among the services provided include one-day passport processing at more than 2,000 US FedEx offices.

However, the overnight service is pricey, costing customers $449.

Meanwhile, the standard expedited service with a processing time of eight to 10 business days will run customers about $119.

If you’re interested – more information on the service is available at fedex.com/passport.