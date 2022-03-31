CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority has received $160 million in federal infrastructure funding for the construction of a rural water system pipeline.

The ongoing project aims to bring potable water from the Ute Lake Reservoir to rural communities, including Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, Portales, and portions of Curry and Roosevelt Counties.

The Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System pipeline’s newly-injected $160 million comes as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM 3rd District) led the effort to secure another $17.4 million from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

“So we will have 17.4 million together with the 160 million in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act going directly to be placed into the ground into the pipelines so that the people of Curry County and Roosevelt County can start getting that good drinking water,” said Rep. Leger Fernandez on Thursday.

“This pipeline is intended to bring the water from Ute Lake down to the communities that need it in recognition of the fact that the Ogallala is receding,” she added.

The water utility authority said the project will provide potable water for municipal, commercial, and industrial use from that renewable surface water supply.

For years, election officials have pushed for the funding.

“The Eastern New Mexico water project was authorized by Congress back in 2009 but if a project is authorized, that doesn’t mean that it has the money,” said Leger Fernandez on Thursday.

Clovis Mayor and Board Chair of the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority, Michael Morris, thanked the Biden Administration and New Mexico Congressional Delegation for their help getting the funds.

“We certainly appreciate them championing this project for us. We would also like to thank their staffs, the staffs of each of our congressional delegation are truly a pleasure to work with and we enjoy the the partnership that we share with them,” said Morris.

He continued,”We’d like to thank the United States Bureau of Reclamation, the Washington team, certainly, but we’d also like to thank the team here at the Albuquerque area office.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) secured an additional $20 million during the 2022 Legislative session to complete the state’s cost-share requirements for the project.

Morris said the project has been constructed in phases in recent years.

“We have what we refer to as Finished Water One completed and that that section connects Clovis and Cannon Air Force Base,” he said. “And we are currently under construction on Finished Water Three, which would connect Cannon Air Force Base and Portales.”

He said they have a five-year timeline to finish the project.

“This amount of funding allows us to really speed up all of that work,” Morris continued. “Gets us a long way down the road to being connected to that renewable source of water that is Ute Reservoir.”

Morris also said their engineers are working on an updated cost for the project after receiving the funds.