Federal Agent Assigned to Pantex Dies in Oklahoma Traffic Accident

A federal agent is dead following a traffic accident in Oklahoma, that according to Sgt. Danny Alexander with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 5, Federal Agent Kristopher David Youngberg died in a traffic accident on I-40, east of Oklahoma City.

Agent Youngberg was a federal agent for the Department of Energy, OST, assigned to Pantex.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will escort Agent Youngberg from Oklahoma City to the state line, where he will be escorted back to Amarillo by the following agencies:

Pantex DOE, OST

Texas Department of Public Safety

Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Amarillo Police Department

Canyon Police Department

WTAMU Police Department

Pantex Fire Department

Randall County Fire Department

Potter County Fire Department

Patriot Guard Riders

​​​​​​Officials said the escort should arrive in Amarillo at I-40 and Pullman Rd. around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The route will then be north on Pullman Rd. to SE 3rd Avenue, then west on Southeast 3rd to Bivins St.

Officials said everyone is invited to show their support anywhere along the route from Oklahoma.

