Federal Agent Assigned to Pantex Dies in Oklahoma Traffic Accident

A federal agent is dead following a traffic accident in Oklahoma, that according to Sgt. Danny Alexander with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
On October 5, Federal Agent Kristopher David Youngberg died in a traffic accident on I-40, east of Oklahoma City.
Agent Youngberg was a federal agent for the Department of Energy, OST, assigned to Pantex.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will escort Agent Youngberg from Oklahoma City to the state line, where he will be escorted back to Amarillo by the following agencies:
- Pantex DOE, OST
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Randall County Sheriff’s Office
- Potter County Sheriff’s Office
- Amarillo Police Department
- Canyon Police Department
- WTAMU Police Department
- Pantex Fire Department
- Randall County Fire Department
- Potter County Fire Department
- Patriot Guard Riders
Officials said the escort should arrive in Amarillo at I-40 and Pullman Rd. around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The route will then be north on Pullman Rd. to SE 3rd Avenue, then west on Southeast 3rd to Bivins St.
Officials said everyone is invited to show their support anywhere along the route from Oklahoma.