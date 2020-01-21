Feathered dinosaur fossil discovered in China

Researchers identified a new dinosaur and named it 'dancing dragon'

(CNN) — A new dinosaur called Wulong Bohaiensis or ‘dancing dragon’ has been identified by researchers.

Last week, researchers, including Ashley Poust, published their discovery of a new dinosaur named Wulong Bohaiensis or ‘dancing dragon’ that lived about 120 million years ago.

They determined that the dinosaur was about the size of a raven but double its length with a long, bony tail.

Its entire body was covered with feathers, complete with two plumes at the tail’s end.

Poust and her colleagues have declared that this feathered dinosaur demonstrates a crucial link between dinosaurs and birds.

Poust commented that given that these animals “lived twice as long ago as t-rex, it’s pretty amazing how well-preserved they are.”

