FDA Lifts Ban On Genetically Modified Salmon

“Frankenfish” are one step closer to reaching American dinner plates.

The Food and Drug Administration lifted the ban on genetically modified salmon on Friday.

Congress originally blocked the fish from coming to the US back in 2016.

Lawmakers wanted the agency to issue labeling guidelines for informing customers that products contain altered foods.

Since the US Department of Agriculture finalized those standards last year, the FDA says they no longer have the authority to do so.

The salmon, dubbed “frankenfish” by some critics is engineered to grow year-round allowing it to reach the market twice as fast as unmodified salmon.

It is the only genetically modified animal to be approved as food for consumers.