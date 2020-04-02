FDA eases rules on gay men giving blood

(FOX NEWS) — The Food and Drug Administration is easing its blood donation guidelines to allow for gay men, and others in the LGBTQ community, to give.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a reduction in blood donations nationwide.

In an effort to maintain an adequate blood supply, the FDA has changed its donation guidelines.

Moving forward, men who have not had sex with another man for three months will be allowed to donate.

The previous guidelines had a one year waiting period for men in this category.

The FDA has also revised its guidelines for female donors who have sex with men, and those who recently got a tattoo or piercing, by lowering their waiting period to three months.

