FDA clears rapid testing for 2 most tested STI’s

The FDA gives 510(k) Clearance for first of it's kind rapid test for two most tested-for sexually transmitted infections

(FOX NEWS) – The Food and Drug Administration has given clearance for the world’s first rapid test that detects the two most tested-for sexually transmitted infections.

The new test, Binx IO gets results in 30 minutes enabling patients to be tested and treated in one visit.

The Binx IO is an easy to use diagnostic platform that requires no calibration or maintenance.

It’s a small, benchtop instrument that uses a single-use cartridge that can process an unprocessed patient sample, once that sample is added to the cartridge.

The platform has been cleared for use for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

STI’s have been rising dramatically and are a growing global public health crisis.

The world health organization estimating more than one million STI’s are acquired every day and recently remarked on the rise in s-t-i’s as quote, “a hidden epidemic, a silent epidemic, a dangerous epidemic.”