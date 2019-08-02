FDA/CDC issue new warning on pig ear treats

The FDA and the CDC are telling people not to feed their pets any pig ear treats.

(CNN) – Dog owners — listen up.

Don’t give your dog pig ear treats.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both issued new guidance Wednesday saying consumers should avoid the treats.

They’re also advising retailers to stop selling them.

Public health officials have been investigating a multi-state outbreak of human salmonella infections connected to contact with pig ear pet treats.

And they’re not just worried about dogs here.

You could get you sick too from just touching the treats.

Over the past month, 127 people in 33 states have gotten salmonella and dozens of them had to be hospitalized.

So far, there have been two voluntary recalls after products tested positive for the bacteria.