FDA approves Chinese-developed anti-cancer drug

(FOX NEWS) — A Chinese-made drug wins approval from the FDA as an anti-cancer therapy.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Chinese biotech company Beigene approval for its capsule drug, “Brikinsa.”

The drug can now be used for treating adults with Mantle Cell Lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma is a type of cancer which attacks white blood cells, which helps your body fight infection.

The cells multiply quickly in Lymph nodes in places like your neck, groin, and armpits.

The cells enlarge and form tumors.

In one clinical trial, about 84-percent of patients had tumor shrinkage.

The drug is seen as especially beneficial for people with relapsed or refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma.