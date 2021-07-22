FCC Applications

HOOKER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) - One man has died and one woman is in critical condition after a Wednesday evening crash in Texas County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), at around 6:20 p.m. on July 21 a Ford F250 was southbound on County Road 53 east of Hooker, Okla., and a Ford F150 was eastbound on US-64. The F250, driven by Brice Lane Martinez, 23, of Sunray, Texas, "failed to stop at a stop sign" and struck the F150, with Martinez ejected on impact.