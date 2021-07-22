FCC Applications

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FCC-Federal-Communications-Commission-jpg_20160711124900-159532

KCPN-LD – Online Public Notice

On July 19, 2021, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of KCPN-LD, channel 33, Amarillo, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KCPN-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit here:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37a831161017a874214190884&id=25076ff37a831161017a874214190884&goBack=N

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss