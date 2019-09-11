FBI trying to identify man in child exploitation investigation

The FBI released the image of the man, shown on video with a child

(WKBN) – The FBI is hoping that someone will recognize a man, believed to have information about the sexual exploitation of a child.

The FBI released the image of the man, shown on video with a child. The video was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March of 2018, but investigators believed it was produced around 2016 to 2018.

The images appear to have been taken in a bathroom.

The unidentified man is described as an African American man, likely between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He appears to be a thin-framed individual with black hair.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI says no charges have been filed in this case, and the man pictured is innocent until proven guilty.