FBI offers up to $10,000 reward in Roswell UFAP case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the FBI, Albuquerque Field Office:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and/or extradition of Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira.



Rico-Ruvira, 32, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of his girlfriend in Roswell, N.M., on January 7, 2020.

Rico-Ruvira allegedly fled with the couple’s 3-year-old son, Osciel Ernesto Rico.



Rico-Ruvira may have fled to Mexico, where he has ties to the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco. He may be driving a maroon, four-door, 2003 GMC Yukon with New Mexico license plate MNF-231.



Rico-Ruvira was charged with first-degree murder in the Chaves County Magistrate Court, State of New Mexico, Roswell, N.M.,and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on January 8, 2020.



A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, Las Cruces, N.M., on January 10, 2020, after Rico-Ruvira was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution or giving testimony (UFAP).



The following is a description of Rico-Ruvira:



– Hair: Black

– Eyes: Brown

– Height: 5’8″Weight: 150 pounds

– Sex: Male

– Race: White (Hispanic)



A link to the FBI Wanted poster can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/murders/jorge-ernesto-rico-ruvira



Rico-Ruvira should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI, (505) 889-1300, Roswell Police Department, (575) 624-6770, or the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 1-800-457-3463.



Information can also be sent at tips.fbi.gov.



The FBI is investigating this case with the Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police.

(Wanted poster provided by the FBI)

(News release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Albuquerque Field Office)