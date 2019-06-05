Father’s Day Gifts for Any Dad

Father’s Day is June 16. If you’re looking for a great gift for dad, Purpose + Passion Boutique has some ideas for you.
Featured Items:
For the Grill Master –
- Grill Mat $16.99
- Grill Claws $12.99
- Spatulas & Tongs $29.99 – $45.99
- 2BQ’d BBQ Sauce $11.99 (Original & Spicy)
For the Bearded Man –
- Beard Balm $17.99
- Cologne $32
- Beard Oil $19.99
- Shaving Cream $17.99
- Body Wash $15.99
- Soap $9.99
For the Stylish Man –
- Handkerchiefs $12.99
- Texas Star Trucker Hat $25
- CAUS Stainless Steel Water bottle $26.99
- Watches $45 – $49.99
- Convertible Backpack $59.99
For the Homebody –
- Get Lit Candles $29.99
- Man Mugs $18.99
- Desktop Games $34.99
- Afternoon Retreat Room Spray $12.99
Purpose + Passion Boutique has a Dad’s Day Giveaway Basket valued at $265 of fun goodies for him – simply follow the boutique on Instagram or Facebook & like their post & tag 3 friends! Winner will be announced on Saturday, June 8th.
Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village
806-418-8920
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com