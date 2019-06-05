Father’s Day Gifts for Any Dad

Father’s Day is June 16. If you’re looking for a great gift for dad, Purpose + Passion Boutique has some ideas for you. 

Featured Items:

For the Grill Master – 

  • Grill Mat $16.99
  • Grill Claws $12.99
  • Spatulas & Tongs $29.99 – $45.99
  • 2BQ’d BBQ Sauce $11.99 (Original & Spicy)

For the Bearded Man –

  • Beard Balm $17.99
  • Cologne $32
  • Beard Oil $19.99
  • Shaving Cream $17.99
  • Body Wash $15.99
  • Soap $9.99

For the Stylish Man – 

  • Handkerchiefs $12.99
  • Texas Star Trucker Hat $25
  • CAUS Stainless Steel Water bottle $26.99
  • Watches $45 – $49.99
  • Convertible Backpack $59.99

For the Homebody – 

  • Get Lit Candles $29.99
  • Man Mugs $18.99
  • Desktop Games $34.99
  • Afternoon Retreat Room Spray $12.99

Purpose + Passion Boutique has a Dad’s Day Giveaway Basket valued at $265 of fun goodies for him – simply follow the boutique on Instagram or Facebook & like their post & tag 3 friends! Winner will be announced on Saturday, June 8th.

Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village 
806-418-8920 
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com
 

