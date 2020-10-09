Father, twin daughters die in apparent murder-suicide in California, police say

(KTLA) — A man found dead in a California neighborhood apparently took his own life after fatally stabbing his twin daughters in a nearby home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance about 12:40 a.m., according to a news release from the Placentia Police Department.

A wounded man was found in the grass of a front yard when officers arrived. Police also found two girls bleeding from stab wounds in a home across the street, a police spokesperson said.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the 9-year-old girls dead at the scene, police said.

The man, later identified as Timothy Takehara, 41, was also pronounced dead. Investigators say they believe he is the father of the children.

Two other people who were inside the home at the time, the girls’ mother and the man’s mother, were unharmed, according to police.

Investigators described the incident as a suspected murder-suicide and said there were no known outstanding suspects.