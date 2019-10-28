Father, son from Oklahoma killed in head-on Kansas crash

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HICKOK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a father and son from Oklahoma have been killed in a head-on crash in rural Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday when a tractor-trailer failed to yield the right-of-way at an intersection in southwest Kansas’ Grant County and drove directly into the path of a pickup truck. The patrol identified the victims as the pickup’s driver, 57-year-old Kevin Coyle, and his passenger, 81-year-old Gerald Coyle.

The crash happened near the small town of Hickok, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of the victims’ hometown of Turpin, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss