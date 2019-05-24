Father sentenced to 438 years in prison for raping his own children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was sentenced to 438 years in an Alabama prison for raping, sodomizing and sexually abusing his children Tuesday, according to District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carrollton is said to have committed the crimes 12 years ago during his family's time in Morgan County.

A jury convicted Lesher back in March after a four-day trial, declaring him guilty of "two counts of Rape in the First Degree, two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree as well as one count of Incest."

Anderson said the sentence will bring closure to the victims, who were said to be too young to testify by law enforcement officials back when the crimes were reported.

"Seeking justice for these victims became the goal of the Morgan County District Attorney's office," said Anderson, who took office long after the case was delayed. "They have waited far too long for their day in court, and I am glad that we were finally able to give them the opportunity to tell about the abuse that they suffered at the hands of their father."

Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews, who prosecuted the case with ADA Courtney Schellack, said this case was "singularly the most disturbing case of child sexual assault that I have ever tried."

Lesher's wife, Lisa Lesher, is believed to be an accomplice to the crime and awaits trial.