Fatal wreck on I-40 leaves two dead east of Groom

GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle wreck on I-40 on Saturday, October 5, just east of Groom.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a U-Haul truck towing a car was traveling west on I-40 when it crossed over the center median and struck a semi-trailer traveling eastbound head-on just after 8:30 a.m.

A second semi-trailer then rear-ended that first semi-trailer, causing the U-Haul to catch fire.

The driver and passenger of that U-Haul, Brian King, 53, of Arizona, and Judith King, 75, of Iowa, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the first semi-trailer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the second semi-trailer were also transported to the hospital, where the passenger remains in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.