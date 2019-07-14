Fatal wreck leaves one man dead in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-trailer in Oldham County on Saturday, July 13.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the semi-trailer was traveling east on I-40 in the outside lane. A Ford F-350 pickup truck, driven by 45-year-old Brandon Supple, was also traveling east behind the semi-trailer.

The semi-trailer activated its hazard lights and began to pull over onto the improved shoulder. Supple failed to control his vehicle’s speed and collided into the right rear side of the semi-trailer.

Supple was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the semi-trailer were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texa Highway Patrol troopers.