Fatal wreck in Oldham County leaves one person dead

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Oldham County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened Friday, December 27 around 11:30 a.m. 18 miles southeast of Channing.

DPS reports a Toyota Camry was heading west on RM 1061, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east.

The driver of the Camry was driving through a curve on the wrong side of the road and crashed into the Jeep head-on.

The vehicles both ended up in ditches on opposite sides of the road.

A passenger of the Jeep, 38-year-old Tara Marsh of Oklahoma, later died at the hospital from her injuries sustained in the crash.

Three others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.