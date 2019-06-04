Fatal Rollover Crash on SR 70 in Roosevelt County

On Tuesday morning just before 7, the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal rollover crash on State Road 70, around milepost 389, south of Elida.

The initial investigation indicated a 2002 Ford, driven by 68-year-old Wilber J. Charles of Las Cruces, NM was traveling east on State Road 70. For unknown reasons, Charles lost control of the vehicle. The Ford left the roadway, crashed through the right of way fence and rolled.

Charles who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected. Charles sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced deceased on scene by the office of the medical investigator.

Alcohol does appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts do not appear to have been used properly.