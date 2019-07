More children are dying from drowning.

According to a new report from the CPSC there were roughly 6,600 ER visits from pool or spa-related injuries per year from 2016 to 2018.

363 kids younger than 15 died from drowning each year from 2014 through 2016.

But in 2016, that number rose to 389 and 74-percent of those death involved kids younger than 5.

Most of the fatal drownings occurred in June and 72-percent happened at a home.

