Farewell celebration held for APD Chief Drain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A farewell celebration was held for Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain today.

Chief Drain made the announcement that he accepted the role of Chief of Police for the Plano Police Department in January.

At the celebration, he reflected on his years of service here in Amarillo.

When he first got here, he said one of the first things he noticed was the need for upgrades to the facilities, technology, and equipment at the department.

“Both the current city council and the previous city council have responded to that, and now we’ve made a lot of improvements with new computers in the cars, body cameras, mobile cameras, a new radio system, new patrol vehicles,” Chief Drain said.

One of his biggest goals was to increase community engagement. Chief drain said that means doing much more than just responding to calls and making traffic stops.

“We have to have boots on the ground in all segments of our community talking to people at events and things, sometimes that have nothing to do with law enforcement or traffic safety or anything else. Just getting to know each other. That’s how you build a relationship, and that’s how you build trust,” Chief Drain added.

He said one of the things he’s most proud of is the number of recruits currently in the police academy. There are 28 people in the academy, which he said is one of the largest they’ve ever had.

As we previously reported, an interim chief of police has been named. Chief Price Robinson, former chief of the Midland Police Department, will hold the position until the city officially makes a new hire, which could take about 90 days.

More from MyHighPlains.com: