Far from powerless during power outage, Lubbock Market Street allowed customers to take groceries for free

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Market Street location at 98th and Quaker Avenue allowed customers to leave without paying during a power outage Sunday afternoon in Southwest Lubbock.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole at 102nd Street and Indiana Avenue just before 1:00 pm. That led to a temporary power outage in parts of town.

Without power, the checkout registers don’t work. Customers could not pay.

So, instead of making people wait for the power to come back on, the Market Street location turned it into something nice for customers three days before Christmas. The store allowed those who were in line to leave without paying.

United Family, the parent company of Market Street, confirmed the details of the story that were posted to social media.

More from MyHighPlains.com: