Fans may be bad for your health

Electric fans could be dangerous for people in dry climates.

(CNN) – Depending on where you live, using an electric fan to beat the summer heat might not be such a great idea.

A group of scientists in Australia looked at how fans affected the human body both in dry and humid conditions,

They looked at the vital signs of 12 people using fans in both types of heat.

They found that fans don’t really cool people down in hot, dry weather.

Researchers say fans speed up how fast sweat evaporates from your skin, making it harder for your body to fight the heat.

If you are in humid areas though, you’re in luck.

Sweat doesn’t evaporate as easily in humid air and can make using a fan more effective.

For more information check out this week’s edition of ‘Annals of Internal Medicine.’